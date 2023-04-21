Supporters of gun reform were hopeful lawmakers would pass gun legislation. They didn't.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special session could be on the way for lawmakers to discuss gun legislation, which they refused to do so during the regular-called session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Speaker Cameron Sexton and members said it's possible as lawmakers look to adjourn for the year on Friday night. This comes as many people have protested and asked lawmakers to pass gun reform bills after The Covenant School shooting.

Margo Cloniger came to the state capitol with her sign hoping it sends a message to lawmakers.

"I think I'm really upset that I haven't heard any gun legislation at all," she said.

The Senate and House galleries were full of people holding up their thoughts asking lawmakers to pass a red flag law, close background check loopholes and more.

"I have three teenagers. They’ve been down here at times, as well. And then I think today what I saw that disappointed me is that we're passing all of these laws that affect our children, but we're setting a really bad example for them," said Cloniger.

There was one last effort to pass a bill banning the sale or purchase of assault-style weapons brought up Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville. The bill's language would ban any weapon with a magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds.

"I join you in every other Tennessean and wanting to make sure that every single child, every single family, every single community is safe. And we can do that without trampling all over the Second Amendment rights of our citizens," said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland.

The bill was voted down by House leadership, meaning Democrats will need to try again in a special session or next year.

"By just saying no, I don't like this and let's walk out of here. You're killing the opportunity to accomplish anything. I don't think that's what the people of Tennessee want today," Mitchell said.

It's not what Edie Wear wanted.

"With the session coming to a close here soon, it’s probably going to be the last day we just wanted to come out and express our thoughts, feelings as much as you can with a small sign in the gallery," Wear said.

The special session — if it's called — could come as early as May 22.