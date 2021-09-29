Watch
Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark to lie in state

Tennessee Supreme Court
Justice Clark was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 by Governor Phil Bredesen and was reelected in 2006 and 2014.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 09:48:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last week, will life in state at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

According to court officials, Clark will be the first active member of the judiciary to lie in state and the second woman after former state Sen. Thelma Harper did so earlier this year.

Clark was appointed to her seat in 2005 by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012. She served 16 years in her role, serving the longest tenure of her counterparts on the court while she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Court cases.

Clark will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

