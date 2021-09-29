Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark to lie in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last week, will life in state at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

According to court officials, Clark will be the first active member of the judiciary to lie in state and the second woman after former state Sen. Thelma Harper did so earlier this year.

Clark was appointed to her seat in 2005 by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012. She served 16 years in her role, serving the longest tenure of her counterparts on the court while she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Court cases.

Clark will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.