Surge Of Donations Follows Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - While the Christmas season is known as the "Season of Giving," the giving doesn't end once the holiday passes.

The last six days of the year are the busiest, according to representatives from Goodwill.

“Everybody gets that big pile of Christmas presents and they look around and say, 'where am I gonna put this stuff?' And they realize it’s time to get rid of some things they no longer need,' Chris Fletcher, PR and communications manager for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, said.

The donations are extremely important to Goodwill and the programs they provide.

“It is something we count on. The surge in donations provides us with merchandise that we can sell in our stores throughout the year, and that’s how we provide jobs, employment, and training for folks who have disabilities and other barriers to employment," Fletcher explained. "We help thousands of people each year, including our own employees, many of whom struggle to find jobs elsewhere.”

Another reason for the spike in donations is due to tax write-offs, which for donations, need to be done prior to the new year in order to count on next year's taxes.

While some people know what they plan to donate, others aren't quite sure, so the folks at Goodwill encourage people to use a certain rule of thumb.

“Our rule that we tell folks is the one year rule. If you haven’t used it, played it, or worn it in the past year, you can probably let it go," Fletcher said.

To find a donation site near you, you can visit Goodwill's website.

If you want to donate from the convenience of your own home, there are also programs that allow you to do that, like Give Back Box.

Give Back Box is a free service that invites you to use your old boxes, maybe ones you received from Amazon carrying Christmas presents, and to remove the insides, fill it up with items you don't need anymore and want to donate, print out a free shipping label, and have it sent to a local charity, such as Goodwill.

For more info on Give Back Box and to see their guidelines and restrictions, you can visit their website.