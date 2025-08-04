Surprise party celebrates 60th birthday of man living with hydrocephalus

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a group of family and friends, a summer get-together meant so much more than a chance to catch up. It was also a moment to acknowledge a life-long journey.

Suzanne Hall welcomed people into the Highland Ministry Center in Tullahoma. A table carried pictures from Suzanne's childhood. Several pictures showed her with her little brother, Scott Smith. She was two years older, a protective big sister.

"I helped him with school work, riding a bike," Suzanne remembered. "You just kinda watch out for him and everything. He had some eye surgeries, so you had to help him see sometimes."

Suzanne was very young herself when she came to understand Scott had hydrocephalus. It's a build up of too much fluid in the brain.

They lived in Center Grove, and Suzanne remembers how often her dad would drive Scott for treatments 82 miles up to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"He was out a lot from school at the hospital, having surgeries," Suzanne said. "Then he'd come home, and he'd be home bound for a while."

Through all of that, Scott always had an escape in watching and reading about baseball.

"He had the whole wall of his room covered in baseball banners," Suzanne said.

Suzanne understood there was a strong chance her little brother would die young. That's not how it went.

There was popcorn being popped and hamburgers on the grill as people filtered into the building for a baseball-themed surprise 60th birthday party for Scott.

Everyone crowded together as Scott walked through the door.

"SURPRISE!"

Scott looked around and gave a little smile.

"I'm gonna run around and see everybody," Scott said before starting the hugs.

"How does it feel to be an old man, Scott?" one man asked.

"Oh, thanks a bunch!" Scott answered.

There were a whole lot of Scott's favorite people, and one he hadn't met just yet.

"More and more, we're seeing patients living into adulthood with hydrocephalus that developed in childhood," said Dr. Ryan Lee.

Dr. Lee is the head of Vanderbilt's Hydrocephalus, Chiari, and CSF Disorders Center. He wanted to be here to meet Scott.

"It's extremely rewarding for those of us who have spent a lot of time and energy trying to help these patients," Dr. Lee said. "It's extremely motivating cause it shows us our hard work is paying off to get these patients back with their families, living normal lives."

Scott remembers growing up, his family was told a lot of things.

"I would never be able to walk, ride a bicycle or attend regular school," Scott remembered.

He did all of that.

"He's a motivation that you can be sick, have a disease, but go through life," Suzanne said. "It's a special day to be able to pull it off and have friends come together to remember Scott. That is something he will truly remember for a long, long time."

