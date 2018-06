FLORIDA (CNN) - Disturbing surveillance video shows a person being thrown from a vehicle when it crashed into a toll booth in Florida. Surprisingly the people involved are expected to be okay.

The car slammed into a Florida turnpike toll plaza on June 3.

The video shows the car hitting a barrier and catching fire. A passenger was ejected and landed near another toll booth.

It caught toll booth workers by surprise and about 20 seconds pass before anyone appears to notice the person who was ejected.

Amazingly, all five people that were in the car, including the person who was ejected, were treated and released from the hospital.

A trooper wrote in the police report that the driver appeared to be fatigued.