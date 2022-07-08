Watch Now
Surveillance video shows vehicle crash into East Park Donuts & Coffee

East Park surveillance video
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 12:11:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle crashed into an East Nashville doughnut shop early Friday morning, causing heavy damage.

Stevyn Gilmore, front of house director for East Park Donuts & Coffee, said the vehicle crashed into the restaurant on Main Street at 3:39 a.m. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash happened just before the first person was scheduled to be on the property for the day at 4 a.m.

east park damage
east park damage

East Park will be closed on Friday as they clean up the damage, but Gilmore said the plan is to open back up on Saturday morning.

We have reached out to Metro Nashville police for more information on the crash.

