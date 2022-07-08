NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle crashed into an East Nashville doughnut shop early Friday morning, causing heavy damage.

Watch surveillance video of the crash in the video player above.

Stevyn Gilmore, front of house director for East Park Donuts & Coffee, said the vehicle crashed into the restaurant on Main Street at 3:39 a.m. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash happened just before the first person was scheduled to be on the property for the day at 4 a.m.

East Park will be closed on Friday as they clean up the damage, but Gilmore said the plan is to open back up on Saturday morning.

We have reached out to Metro Nashville police for more information on the crash.