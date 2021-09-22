Survey: A third of small businesses reinstate COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More small businesses are putting safety precautions in place because of the latest COVID-19 surge.

A new survey from Kabbage shows at least a third of owners across the country are following this trend to keep employees and customers safe.

Among the safety measures some businesses have re-instituted as the Delta variant spreads include limiting the number of customers in their store, requiring masks and even going as far as requiring that both workers and patrons be vaccinated.

The survey found that businesses with fewer than 20 employees were the least likely to adopt and enforce certain requirements.

In May, data showed only 15 percent of small businesses had voluntary restrictions in place. But as of August, that number rose to 37 percent.

This all comes at a time where having a full staff continues to be a challenge.

Around a third of small businesses reported it's become very difficult to fill open roles leading to a number of challenges for owners.

