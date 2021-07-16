Survey reveals neighbors are concerned about Nashville Speedway expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It was back in March when Metro Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedways entered into a letter of intent to renovate the speedway for the potential return of NASCAR.

Those who live near the fairgrounds are expressing concerns about the renovations to the race track.

Hannah Kuh with "Stand Up Nashville" says it was the mission of the organization to hear concerns and present them to those involved.

"We knocked on a thousand doors, and actually, we knocked on a thousand doors three times. And so we were really wanting to make sure that we got high density, right around the fairgrounds."

Volunteers with the group went door to door in the community and asked people their concerns about what's going on with the track just the miles outside their doors.

"We got over 500 surveys and we got like exactly 300 and 20-something, over 300 right from around the fairgrounds within two miles of the fairgrounds," Kuh said.

Kuh says the Racetrack Community Survey results were handed to the Fair Board this past Tuesday.

More than 74% surveyed reported concerns like noise, infrastructure, traffic and especially community involvement. 55% of those surveyed said they don't support the current plans to expand the race track -- 34% were in support and 11% were unsure.

"They felt like that there was just such a lack of community input at this point."

There have been community meetings and public hearings about the Fairgrounds Speedway restoration plan.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Fairgrounds Nashville about this survey. A spokesperson released the following statement:

"We appreciate the efforts by 'Stand Up Nashville' to further engage the community on this important proposal. The Fair Board has supported community engagement from the beginning of this process and will continue to encourage, participate in and host public input."

The letter of intent gives the city and Bristol Motor Speedways a deadline of July 31 to reach an agreement.