Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk this weekend in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk takes place this Saturday, October 7 at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

The event raises funds for Komen’s Patient Helpline, financial services programs for those impacted by breast cancer and critical research to help end the disease.

There's so many ways you can take part in this walk whether you want participate on your own or join a group.

If you're unable to walk but still want to help, you can also sign up for a volunteer slot! You can find a volunteer spot here.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

The walk will conclude at 10:30 a.m.!