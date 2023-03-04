Suspec sought after deadly shooting on Oakmont Drive in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Friday, March 3.

The Clarksville Police department responded to the scene of a home on Oakmont Drive at 6:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital where he later died.

Officials have released pictures of the suspect's vehicle, a dark SUV, on security footage from the area.

Police believe that the individuals involved were familiar with each other.

CPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Green at (931)-648-0656 or Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (931)-645-8477.