Suspect Admits Sexual Interest In Children

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - An Antioch man accused of sexually exploiting children has been facing charges.
According to police reports, Brandon L. Reynolds was arrested outside his home on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police said he searched for and viewed more than 100 graphic and sexually explicit images of children.
Investigators said Reynolds admitted to having sexual interest in children.
Reports stated the images he viewed depicted girls between the ages of 5 and 14.
Among his charges was the felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor - over 100 items.