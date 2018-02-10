Suspect Admits Sexual Interest In Children

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:59PM CST expiring February 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 4:25PM CST expiring February 10 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Laurel, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:57PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:54PM CST expiring February 10 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry, Pike

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:54PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:52PM CST in effect for: Letcher

Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:52PM CST expiring February 10 at 10:15PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley

Areal Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:50PM CST expiring February 10 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:47PM CST in effect for: Clay

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:47PM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:47PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:28AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:47PM CST expiring February 12 at 12:07PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:43PM CST expiring February 10 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Marshall, Van Buren, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:52PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:41PM CST expiring February 11 at 8:36PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:41PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:36PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:41PM CST expiring February 13 at 1:12AM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 9:08AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:35PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:34PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:32AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:33PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:23AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:27PM CST expiring February 12 at 4:21PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:27PM CST expiring February 11 at 9:36PM CST in effect for: Harlan

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:15PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:07AM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:10PM CST expiring February 15 at 10:47PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:09PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:07AM CST in effect for: Cheatham

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:09PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:49AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 7:08PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:06PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:02PM CST expiring February 10 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Cannon, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Overton, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Wilson

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 6:35PM CST expiring February 10 at 9:30PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne, Williamson

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 6:28PM CST expiring February 10 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Smith

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 6:26PM CST expiring February 10 at 9:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson, Macon, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 6:15PM CST expiring February 14 at 6:11PM CST in effect for: Harlan

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 5:54PM CST expiring February 10 at 8:45PM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Rhea, Sequatchie

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 4:59PM CST expiring February 10 at 8:45PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Union

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 4:10PM CST expiring February 12 at 4:09AM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 3:47PM CST expiring February 10 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:39PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:33PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Garrard, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Warren

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:30PM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:13PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:12AM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:08PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:07AM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 2:04PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Washington

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:40AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:38PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:37AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:31PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:24PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:19AM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 10:51AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:09AM CST expiring February 10 at 10:09PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 11 at 9:17AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 8:28AM CST expiring February 13 at 5:00PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 8:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Grainger, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup

Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence