NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking and injuring an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crime happened Thursday night near Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane.

An officer recognized Whitney Warren as someone with outstanding warrants and tried to arrest her. She reportedly punched him in the head and tried to grab his gun.

After she was arrested, officers learned she had swallowed a small baggie of heroin. She had to be revived with Narcan.

The officer had minor injuries and was expected to recover.