Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.

The Metro Moore County Sheriff's Department was called to the Jack Daniel South Bottling Facility around 11:17 a.m. for a potential threat, according to a post on the Moore County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.

The report says someone with Jack Daniel Dispatch called Moore County Communications to report a subject who was on his way to the facility from Maury County and was possibly armed.

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to South Bottling and the area was placed on lockdown. The post says that additional information revealed potential ties between the suspect and local area schools, so Moore County Schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and nearby law enforcement jurisdictions were notified of the threat, and they were provided a description of the suspect's vehicle that was reportedly headed towards Moore County.

Maury County Communication sent units to the suspect's address to potentially make contact with the unidentified male. Members of the Columbia Police Department found a vehicle at the address matching the description provided earlier. Officers were able to make contact with the suspect and took him into custody on charges that took place in their jurisdiction.

The lockdowns in Moore County were lifted after they were notified of the arrest made by Columbia police.

Metro Moore County Detectives are investigating to determine if there will be local charges filed as a result of this situation.

The Columbia Police Department has not identified the suspect or announced the charges placed against him at this time.