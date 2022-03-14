Suspect arrested after girlfriend found strangled, beaten

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found strangled with blunt force trauma to the head.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reports that 58-year-old Jimmy Davidson Jr. was taken into custody on a charge of criminal homicide. Davidson told police about a physical fight between him and his 66-year-old girlfriend, Elois McCormick.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The fight broke out in the couple's apartment in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. Investigation shows that McCormick died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Davidson went to General Hospital on Friday and told hospital staff that McCormick was in their apartment, unconscious and in need of medical attention. General Hospital staff called the police and officers found McCormick in front of her door deceased. When officers found McCormick, she had bruising to her face, jaw and neck.

Further investigation shows that Davidson visited a dumpster twice the night of the fight. Officers found a mop, bleach, mail address to McCormick and several cans and bottles of alcohol.