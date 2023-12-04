Suspect arrested after police chase from Hendersonville to Nashville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody after a slow-moving police chase from Hendersonville to Nashville on Monday.

The Hendersonville Police Department responded to an alert on several license plate readers for a wanted suspect with felony warrants.

A pursuit began from State Route 386/Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, with several officers attempting to pull the vehicle over and the suspect consistently refusing to stop.

Spike strips were deployed twice in an attempt to disable the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive, only reaching speeds between 10 to 30 miles per hour.

The vehicle exited Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and traveled through Goodlettsville to Dickerson Road, where Melissa Leanna White, 41, pulled over and surrendered to officials near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the chase is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-811-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

One of our viewers sent us a video of the chase. Watch below.

