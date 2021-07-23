Suspect arrested after reportedly firing shots at sheriff's cruiser

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested after Lewis County Sheriff's officials say he fired multiple shots toward county sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick

Kevin Walker wanted for questioning in a series of auto thefts over the past week, Deputies found him, but when they got to the location, they say he shot Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick's cruiser multiple times then ran away into the woods, according to the Lewis Co. Sheriff's Office

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers including air support and canine units were called to help the deputies search for Walker.

After about three and a half hours, Walker was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.