Suspect arrested after theft of Dunkin Donuts cash registers in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is now arrested following the theft of cash registers at a Dunkin Donuts in Hendersonville, the Hendersonville Police Department said.

Employees of the Dunkin Donuts located in the 200 block of Indian Lake Boulevard arrived at the business to the sound someone exiting through the back door. Reporting the incident to police, officers responded and found that someone had broken in through the drive-through window and stolen two cash registers.

Investigators viewed surveillance video and learned that the suspect had broken in twice over the early morning hours. They managed to identify the vehicle driven by the suspect as one that was stolen from Tyson Foods in Goodlettsville on December 23, 2021.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as Reagan Durocher, 33, from Goodlettsville. Durocher was arrested and booked at the Sumner County jail on two counts of burglary, one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of vandalism under $1,000. Additional charges from surrounding areas are expected.