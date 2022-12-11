Suspect arrested for theft of 4,200 gallons of diesel in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect was arrested in the case of a large-scale diesel theft after an alert from Hendersonville license plate readers (LPRs) identified his vehicle.

In November, the Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that revealed that over 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a gas station on East Main Street. The stolen fuel was valued at approximately $20,000.

Multiple suspects made multiple trips to the same fuel pump over several hours, and police identified one of the vehicles used in the thefts at the time.

This meant that the vehicle's registration information was placed into the LPR system, and in December, an alert notified police that the vehicle was parked in a West Main Street gas station parking lot.

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was taken into custody for theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. His court date is December 14.

Hendersonville Police Department