Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect arrested for theft of 4,200 gallons of diesel in Hendersonville

Gas Fill Up
StoryBlocks
At the gas pump - filling up the tank.
Gas Fill Up
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 16:59:48-05

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect was arrested in the case of a large-scale diesel theft after an alert from Hendersonville license plate readers (LPRs) identified his vehicle.

In November, the Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that revealed that over 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a gas station on East Main Street. The stolen fuel was valued at approximately $20,000.

Multiple suspects made multiple trips to the same fuel pump over several hours, and police identified one of the vehicles used in the thefts at the time.

This meant that the vehicle's registration information was placed into the LPR system, and in December, an alert notified police that the vehicle was parked in a West Main Street gas station parking lot.

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was taken into custody for theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. His court date is December 14.

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap