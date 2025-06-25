Suspect arrested in Nashville double homicide in woods near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Nashville in April.

Josue Hernandez-Moxje is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

Police say the victims, 19-year-old Amir Wilkerson and 18-year-old Jaime Valdez-Garcia from Alabaster, Alabama came to Nashville on Sunday, April 27, then were found shot to death in the woods between Lincoya Bay Apartments and Percy Priest Lake on Monday, April 28.

This was a multi-agency investigation led by MNPD Homicide and Specialized Investigations Division detectives. They, with assistance from federal ATF and Homeland Security agents, identified Hernandez-Moxje, a native of Honduras, as a suspect.

A license plate reader later detected a vehicle he was thought to be traveling in down in Kenner, Louisiana. Hernandez-Moxje was taken into custody by Kenner authorities on June 6 and held on outstanding Nashville domestic violence, theft and bad check warrants.

Evidence from his vehicle linked him to the murders, according to police. He was charged Friday and brought back to Nashville late Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate more charges.

Watch the full video report for exclusive details on how authorities collaborated across state lines to make this arrest.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.