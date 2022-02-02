Suspect arrested for November 2021 Lavo Lounge shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that took place November 3, 2021.

The 33-year-old victim in the shooting reported to police that he had been in a fight with Michael Davis Jr., 32, in the bathroom at Lavo Lounge on Antioch Pike. The fight quickly escalated into a brawl with multiple people at the club.

Davis eventually left Lavo Lounge. He returned as the victim was leaving, opened the entrance door to the club and fired multiple shots.

The victim was struck twice - in his right shoulder and lower back - and was taken to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

Detectives arrested Davis at his apartment last night. He is charged with attempted homicide. Two pistols were recovered from the apartment, one of which matching the gun used in the Lavo Lounge shooting.

Davis is being held on a $500,000 bond.