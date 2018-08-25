Suspect Arrested Minutes After Hendersonville Car Burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - An alleged car burglar was arrested just minutes after at least two burglaries took place.

Officials with the Hendersonville Police Department said a citizen reported an attempted auto burglary around 10:20 p.m. Friday on Bartlett Lane in the Monthaven Green subdivision.

Police said the victim gave them a good description of the suspect. They were able to find and arrest him just moments later.

An initial investigation showed there had been two burglaries and two attempted burglaries to vehicles in that area.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Donnie Akins, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, simple possession (schedule II drugs), possession of paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.

Akins was being held in the Sumner County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 26.

Anyone with information on this case or possibly related cases has been asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.