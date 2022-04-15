Suspect caught in Hendersonville stolen car investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been identified in a stolen vehicle investigation out of Hendersonville.
Hendersonville police responded to a license plate reader notification on April 7 around 5:30 p.m. The reader alerted police of a stolen BMW SUV near Drakes Creek Park.
An officer went to the area and located the SUV in the park. Upon arrival, he saw a man in an umpire uniform get into the vehicle before leaving the park.
Police began their investigation and were able to identify the driver of the SUV as 34-year-old Marcquez James. James was charged with theft over $10,000, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.
The stolen vehicle was reported stolen from the Nashville International Airport.
Metro Nashville police were able to identify that James was also a suspect in recent thefts of seven other vehicles from Nashville Airport including the stolen BMW SUV. Hendersonville police partnered with Metro police and located James in East Nashville after a brief foot pursuit near an apartment complex.
James was transported to jail on outstanding warrants from Airport Police and an unrelated warrant from Vanderbilt Police. James has a hold from Sumner County for the charges from Hendersonville Police.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.