Suspect caught in Hendersonville stolen car investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been identified in a stolen vehicle investigation out of Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police responded to a license plate reader notification on April 7 around 5:30 p.m. The reader alerted police of a stolen BMW SUV near Drakes Creek Park.

An officer went to the area and located the SUV in the park. Upon arrival, he saw a man in an umpire uniform get into the vehicle before leaving the park.

Police began their investigation and were able to identify the driver of the SUV as 34-year-old Marcquez James. James was charged with theft over $10,000, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

The stolen vehicle was reported stolen from the Nashville International Airport.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Nashville police were able to identify that James was also a suspect in recent thefts of seven other vehicles from Nashville Airport including the stolen BMW SUV. Hendersonville police partnered with Metro police and located James in East Nashville after a brief foot pursuit near an apartment complex.

James was transported to jail on outstanding warrants from Airport Police and an unrelated warrant from Vanderbilt Police. James has a hold from Sumner County for the charges from Hendersonville Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.