Suspect crashes into dealership, damages several classic cars in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Doug Anderson spent most of Wednesday picking up the glass and calling window repair crews to fix his shop.

He woke up to a call that the alarm to his auto dealership was going off only to find a mess when he went to work.

It was close to 3:30 a.m. when the alarm at Doug's Auto Sales in Pleasant View alerted the police.

Anderson said the police told him to get to the shop because someone broke inside.

Security cameras inside showed a man ramming a truck through the glass window.

He hops out and finds the keys to the classic cars in the showroom.

"A Guthrie water truck was sitting in the showroom and had been run up into my '73 Kuda and crammed it into the wall. And then I got a '68 Camaro Convertible, and it knocked the front end off it, knocked it around. And the whole floor everywhere in the showroom was glass," said Anderson.

The suspect is Nathan Ryan Wasson.

Surveillance captured him getting the car outside, according to investigators. But he comes back in — this time going for the black Camaro and he took off.

"It looked like a horror scene. I mean, all the windows were knocked down on this side. All the windows were knocked out to the other side. My two beautiful cars, which I like, I love both of them. This was one here and that was sitting outside the front," Anderson said.

Anderson says cops were not too far behind the man because the alarm system already sent them to the scene — but when speeds got too fast, cops backed off.

Wasson made it to Robertson County where he crashed the car.

Anderson says he tried to break into a home but was stopped by the homeowner and held down until police arrived.

"I hope it stays there for a while. Maybe he can get help. I wish the best for him. I mean, I know he tore my stuff up but he's still a human being."

Wasson is facing three charges in Robertson County and will face more for his alleged crimes in Cheatham County.

Anderson says it will cost him about $35,000 to repair both of his Camaros and another $35,000 to $40,000 to repair his shop.

He also said Wasson damages about five to six modern cars in the parking lot as well.