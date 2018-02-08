Suspect Dragged Officer, Ran Over His Leg

HUNTLAND, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in Franklin County after allegedly dragging an officer and running over his leg.

The incident began at 1 a.m. Thursday in the Belvidere area. Reports stated deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle they believed was being driven by 40-year-old Hugh Lawson Hill. They wanted to locate him due to a harassment complaint.

When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle left the scene. A pursuit ensued, which proceeded through the Sugar Cove area, Hickory Grove area, and eventually onto Maxwell Road and David Crockett Parkway.

A Huntland police officer tried to put the truck in park once it stopped.

The driver, who was positively identified as Hill, then put the truck in reverse and accelerated, dragging the officer and running over his leg. Authorities said the officer, identified as Patrick Stefanski, was treated and released from the hospital. He was cleared to return to work Thursday night.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle and made it inoperable. Hill was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), habitual motor offender, DUI (fourth offense), unlawful carry/possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

He was being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $150,000 bond with a court date scheduled for May 14.