Suspect Drove Stolen Vehicle Into Water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found in water in Warren County, Kentucky.

Reports stated authorities were called to Basil Griffin Park where someone had reportedly driven a vehicle into the water.

According to a witness at the boat ramp, the driver of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

The witness then checked the vehicle to see if anyone else was still inside, but it was empty.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Travis Smiley, of Glasgow, Kentucky.

Authorities said Smiley was found a short distance away. He had reportedly forced his way into the maintenance hangar at Aviation Heritage Park.

He was lodged into the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with receiving stolen property.

Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Barren County. The investigation remained ongoing, and additional charges were possible.