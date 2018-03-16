Suspect Found With Suspected Meth After Chase

GLASGOW, Ky. - A man was arrested in Barren County, Kentucky after he was found with what was believed to be methamphetamine following a chase.
The incident started around 10:46 p.m. Thursday on Wilderness Road.
Authorities said they tried to make a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford passenger car, but the driver continued onto Highway 70 at a high rate of speed, traveling through Cave City and onto Happy Valley Road toward Glasgow.
Officials said it finally stopped on Happy Valley Road. They identified the driver as 38-year-old Billy Joe Johnson, of Glasgow.
Deputies found a suspected bag of methamphetamine, as well as baggies to be used to sell and store meth.
Reports stated a Cave City police officer was involved in a crash during the pursuit but was not injured.
Johnson was taken into custody and charged with first degree fleeing or evading police-motor vehicle, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment-police officer, third offense of first degree possession of a controlled substance-meth, first degree trafficking a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia possession, operating on a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph over, improper passing, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device-traffic light.
Officials confirmed he was also served with a warrant out of Hart County for contempt of court, as well as a warrant for a parole violation.