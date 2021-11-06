Watch
News

Actions

Suspect identified, arrested after October assault in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 7:02 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 08:02:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was wanted by police for an assault last month is now in custody, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

MNPD had been looking for a suspect who punched a victim unprovoked, causing serious jaw injuries that required surgery, on October 13 near Church Street.

Officers arrested that suspect, Reginald Thomas, Friday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Thomas thanks to a tip that was made to Nashville Crime Stoppers.

Thomas, arrested on aggravated assault charges, is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Reginald Thomas.jpg
Reginald Thomas

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap