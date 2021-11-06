Suspect identified, arrested after October assault in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was wanted by police for an assault last month is now in custody, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

MNPD had been looking for a suspect who punched a victim unprovoked, causing serious jaw injuries that required surgery, on October 13 near Church Street.

Officers arrested that suspect, Reginald Thomas, Friday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Thomas thanks to a tip that was made to Nashville Crime Stoppers.

Thomas, arrested on aggravated assault charges, is being held on a $25,000 bond.