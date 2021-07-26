Suspect identified in connection to Bowling Green murder

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. (WTVF) — Bowling Green Police have identified a suspect in a murder that took place on Saturday.

Police are looking for Alison Hargis in connection to the murder of Phillip Stewart who was found unresponsive at the 300 block of Cherry Way.

A resident in the area called 911 when they found Stewart and police say life saving measures were performed until officers and medics arrived on the scene.

Stewart was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Sunday, Hargis was identified as the person of interest and police say she also has 6 unrelated warrants for her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling Green PD at 270-781-2583. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 270-781-253.