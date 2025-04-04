Suspect identified in fatal Gulch crash investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say George Chaney, 37, is the primary suspect in their investigation regarding the fatal car crash in the Gulch early Friday morning. In a statement, police said Chaney was allegedly driving the jeep that crashed into a taxicab that was shuttling a man and a woman, who they believe are from Florida. Both people ultimately died from the crash while the taxicab driver was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Chaney has an extensive criminal history including 2 concurrent 12-year sentences for heroin convictions and charges on auto theft, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

Chaney is still being treated at Vanderbilt but is expected to be arrested upon his discharge on a state parole violation warrant. Some people reportedly fled the scene when police arrived. It remains unclear who else may be involved in the crash.

