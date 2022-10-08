Suspect in 2017 Clarksville shooting arrested, co-defendant charged with murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 2017 fatal Clarksville shooting, while a co-defendant who is already in prison has additionally been charged.

Shamar Lebron Blount, 26, was served Thursday with an indictment for 1st degree felony murder, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Co-defendant Khavel Malik Williams was also charged with 1st degree felony murder, and his indictment was served to him in the state detention facility where he is currently being held.

The shooting took place Nov. 20, 2017 in the 200 block of Mitchell Street just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home. Hudson was taken to Tennova Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Members of the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Homicide Unit responded and processed the scene.

Findings from the ongoing investigation were "presented to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury" earlier this year, says Clarksville police.

Clarksville police expect more arrests will happen in this case and say that the investigation into Hudson's death is ongoing.

