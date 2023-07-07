Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in 2021 deadly shooting at Edgehill Homes sought by police

Tyrone Walker mug for web.jpeg
Metro police
Tyrone Walker, 29, is named in a grand jury indictment charging first-degree murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.
Tyrone Walker mug for web.jpeg
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 21:47:43-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police homicide detectives are asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting at the Edgehill Homes apartment complex in August 2021 that left one man dead.

Tyrone Walker, 29, has been named in a grand jury indictment where he was charged with first degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Cecil Holmes, Jr. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Holmes was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

Metro police say Detective Ben Hughes led the investigation that resulted in Walker being identified as the suspect in Holmes's death.

Anyone who has seen Walker or knows his location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to Walker's arrest.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!