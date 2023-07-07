Suspect in 2021 deadly shooting at Edgehill Homes sought by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police homicide detectives are asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting at the Edgehill Homes apartment complex in August 2021 that left one man dead.

Tyrone Walker, 29, has been named in a grand jury indictment where he was charged with first degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Cecil Holmes, Jr. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Holmes was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

Metro police say Detective Ben Hughes led the investigation that resulted in Walker being identified as the suspect in Holmes's death.

Anyone who has seen Walker or knows his location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to Walker's arrest.