Suspect in car wash shooting resulting in critical injury sought by police

Metro police
Specialized Investigations detectives are working to identify the gunman who shot a man on May 10<sup> </sup>inside an Antioch car wash in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, leaving him in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are attempting to identify the suspect of a shooting at a car wash in Antioch last month that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike on May 10 around 10:40 p.m., according to Metro police.

The unidentified male suspect is believed to be homeless and staying in the area of the car wash. He reportedly targeted the victim and shot him multiple times. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, says Metro police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect of this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

