Suspect in custody after pursuit, crash near I-24 in Cheatham County

A suspect is in custody following a pursuit and crash near Interstate 24 in Cheatham County.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 20, 2021
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody following a pursuit and crash near Interstate 24 in Cheatham County.

The incident happened Wednesday evening on Highway 49, not far from the I-24 on-ramp, in Pleasant View.

It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit. Cheatham County 911 officials sent out an alert asking people to avoid the area while authorities searched for a suspect who ran from a crashed car.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers confirmed he was found hiding inside a barn in a wooded area. He was not immediately identified.

