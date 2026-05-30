Suspect in custody after road rage incident in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after a road rage incident and reports of gunshots Saturday morning.

Lebanon Police responded to the 700 block of S. Cumberland Street after gunfire was reported. They said it was part of an isolated road rage incident; nobody was injured.

One person has been arrested in connection to the incident, and detectives are still investigating what happened.

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