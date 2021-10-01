Watch
Suspect in custody after triple homicide in Maury County; authorities to give update at 1 p.m.

WTVF
Investigation blocks Double Branch Road in Maury County.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:05:33-04

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a domestic-related, triple homicide in Maury County, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.

Maury County investigators are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. Check back for live video:

Maury County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a shots fired call off of Double Branch Road.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that one person is in custody following a triple homicide. No additional details were immediately known.

The crime scene remains active. Double Branch Road is blocked off only between Sam Johnson Road and Highway 31.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

