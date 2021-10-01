Suspect in custody after triple homicide in Maury County; authorities to give update at 1 p.m.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a domestic-related, triple homicide in Maury County, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.

Maury County investigators are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. Check back for live video:

Maury County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a shots fired call off of Double Branch Road.

Deputies have a press conference at 1PM to offer details.

— Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) October 1, 2021

NewsChannel 5 has learned that one person is in custody following a triple homicide. No additional details were immediately known.

The crime scene remains active. Double Branch Road is blocked off only between Sam Johnson Road and Highway 31.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.