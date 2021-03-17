Suspect in custody after Wilson County shooting

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect in a Wilson County shooting Wednesday afternoon is in custody.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers with Mount Juliet police responded to the scene of the shooting on the 300 block of Cedar Grove Church Road just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back.

Because someone had called in a description of the suspect's vehicle, deputies were able to find and stop the car on I-40 near mile marker 227. The suspect was taken into custody during that traffic stop.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital. At the time of writing, his condition is unknown.