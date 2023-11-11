Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in custody following shooting near Providence Marketplace

Providence Marketplace Target shooting
Mt. Juliet Police Department
Providence Marketplace Target shooting
Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 19:47:14-05

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Mt. Juliet Friday night.

Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted to avoid the area near Target at Providence Marketplace around 6:00 p.m.

Shortly after the initial post was made, officials sent out an additional tweet stating that one person was taken into custody following an altercation between two individuals.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens