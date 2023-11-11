Suspect in custody following shooting near Providence Marketplace

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Mt. Juliet Friday night.

Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted to avoid the area near Target at Providence Marketplace around 6:00 p.m.

MJAlert: Officers are responding to a reported shooting in Providence MktPlc. Please avoid the area while police handle the incident near Target. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 11, 2023

Shortly after the initial post was made, officials sent out an additional tweet stating that one person was taken into custody following an altercation between two individuals.

MJAlert: The shooting incident in Providence MktPlc is no longer active. Preliminary was an altercation between two individuals. One shooter is in custody. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 11, 2023

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville will continue to update this story as more details are released.