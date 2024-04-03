Suspect in Salemtown Easter Sunday brunch shooting arrested Tuesday night in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have arrested the man they say shot six people at a restaurant in Salemtown on Easter Sunday.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Wednesday morning, MNPD's special investigative team found 46-year-old Anton Rucker in a home in Princeton, Kentucky. They say he surrendered without incident.

He was booked at the Caldwell County Jail at 1 a.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant and is awaiting extradition to Nashville.

Rucker was identified by police as the man wanted in the shooting at the Roasted restaurant where was one man was killed, and seven others were injured. Allen Beachem, 33, was killed in the shooting. His family tells us he was a military veteran, youth basketball coach, husband, and father.

Tuesday, Roasted's owners announced the restaurant will be closed until further notice. In a heartfelt message on social media, they said in part:

"Nashville, We Love You! Thank you for your support and care for the victims' families and Roasted during this difficult time."

They say staff needs time to heal from what happened. We'll let you know when the restaurant re-opens.