Body camera released after suspect was shot two Metro detectives in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is in the hospital after being shot by two Metro detectives Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in Madison.

Please be advised the following body-camera video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police said the two detectives spotted a stolen car in an apartment parking lot, which had been reportedly taken Sunday night in an armed carjacking on Cheyenne Boulevard.

While investigating the vehicle, police said 20-year-old Jason P. Brown got out and began walking toward the apartment building with gun in hand.

In the body-camera video released above, you can hear police call out to him shortly before firing their weapons.

Detective Brian Quigley and Officer Zachary Wright were the officers that fired their weapons.

Police added he's now recovering in a nearby hospital.

