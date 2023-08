NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified a teen who is suspected of shooting and killing two men in July and August.

Jamonte Wellington, 19, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the murders of 23-year-old Angel Troche and 35-year-old Jose Rivera-Garcia.

Troche was shot and killed July 4 and Rivera-Garcia was shot and killed August 3.

Metro police say that ballistic science led to Wellington's identification as a suspect in both shootings.