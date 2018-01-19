Suspect Injured In Hamilton County Officer-Involved Shooting

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. - A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Hamilton County deputy responded to a call in the 1900 block of Wilkes Avenue in Soddy Daisy on Friday morning.

Reports stated the deputy was attempting to arrest a man outside of a home in that area.

Details were limited, but authorities confirmed the deputy fired a shot, and the suspect was hit in the leg. He was taken to Erlanger Medical Facility for treatment. His identity had not been released.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

TBI Special Agents said they were working at the scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses. The investigation remained ongoing.