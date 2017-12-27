Suspect Killed In Weakly Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

6:11 PM, Dec 26, 2017
WEAKLY CO., Tenn. - A police chase ended in an officer-involved shooting in Weakly County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hickman County deputies were pursuing a man who did not stop for a sobriety checkpoint around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver, Salvador Byassee, of Clinton, Kentucky, allegedly led the deputy on a chase that ended in Weakly County where he then got out of the car and started running.

The deputy caught up to him, but Byassee allegedly had a knife. The officer discharged his/her weapon, hitting and killing Byassee.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

This was the fourth officer-involved shooting to occur within the past week.

