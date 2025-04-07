Suspect now jailed after crash kills two in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The primary suspect in a deadly crash that killed two in the Gulch last week has been placed in jail.

George Chaney, 37, is now in the Davidson County Jail after the wreck at Demonbreun Street and 12th Avenue, with vehicles ultimately hittign the Capstar and Del Frisco's building.

Police said Chaney was allegedly driving fast in his Jeep when he collided with a Toyota van passenger cab. Witnesses said the van had the green light. Kirk Granfors, 64, and his wife, Kathy Granfors, 68, of Jacksonville, Florida, died. A GoFundMe has now been set up for their families.

Tap here to see the GoFundMe.

The Jeep was stolen in February, police said.

Chaney was hospitalized after the crash, but initially tried to run away from the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they would arrest Chaney upon his release from the hospital, but it's not clear yet what those charges are in relation to the crash. The only charge showing up is a parole violation. Right now, he is not eligible for release.

He had previous charges pending in the Davidson County Court system for reckless endangerment, theft more than $10,000, misdemeanor evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and altering a title for registration. This was from an incident where he allegedly drove a stolen Dodge Charger from Kentucky and fled at 100 mph.

Bond amounts for these charges were between $500 to $5,000 each, and he was let out on a $49,000 bond total.

He had previously been found guilty of reckless driving in 2007, where he was sentenced to six months in jail and a $500 fine. He was found guilty of driving on a suspended license in 2009.

Chaney's criminal history stretches back nearly 20 years, according to his Nashville court records.

