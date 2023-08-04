Suspect of two assaults on women downtown arrested in Birmingham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of assaulting two women in separate attacks in June was arrested Friday in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be brought back to Nashville to face the charges against him.

Koreen Bush, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault and sexual battery for reportedly tackling a woman in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South and groping another woman outside a bar in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street on the night of June 24.

Metro police were actively searching for Bush after the incidents, telling local residents that he was known to stay at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street around the time of the assaults and may also be in a homeless encampment.

Bush was arrested "after weeks of coordinated police work led by Central Precinct officers with assistance from Birmingham PD," says Metro police.