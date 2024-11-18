Suspect on the run after Hopkinsville, KY police chase ends in Clarksville; three teenagers in police custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teenagers are in police custody after a high speed chase that went across state lines ended in Clarksville Saturday night.

The chase started in Hopkinsville, Kentucky where police say officers attempted to stop an SUV on East 1st Street after city cameras notified them the SUV had been reported stolen out of Clarksville.

During the chase, the suspects drove south for about 40 minutes back to Clarksville and ditched the vehicle to run from police. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase including Hopkinsville Police, the Christian County Sheriff's department, Montgomery Sheriff's office and Clarksville police.

Police say the pursuit came to an end on a walking trail off Peachers Mill Road where the juveniles attempted to run from officers but were quickly taken into custody.

No one was hurt. A full list of their charges has not been released.

