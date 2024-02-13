Suspect on the run arrested in killing of Tennessee sheriff's officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of shooting a Blount County Sheriff's Office deputy has now been arrested. He is accused of killing one deputy and injuring another.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Kenneth DeHart was in custody. Blount County Deputies pulled DeHart over for a traffic stop in Maryville. They say DeHart wouldn't cooperate. He was tased but still managed to shoot both deputies. Deputy Greg McGowan was killed, and his partner was injured.

Multiple agencies joined in the search since last Thursday.

DeHart was caught the day of McGowan's funeral.

"I wanna go in that funeral Wednesday, and I have to think about this animal on the street that killed one of my deputies in cold blood," Sheriff James Lee Berrong. "I want him in custody when I go to that funeral, whether that happens or not, God will let us know that he'll pay him in the right place or us apprehend him. He is dangerous and they need to he'll turn on them or a citizen just like he turned on my deputy."