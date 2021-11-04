Watch
Suspect recently added to TBI’s Most Wanted list hit, killed on I-840

Police lights
Posted at 11:27 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 12:34:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect who was recently placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list has died after police say he was struck and killed on Interstate 840.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold confirmed that Rodney Garrett was killed Thursday morning. Arnold did not provide any additional information.

TBI officials confirmed they are "gathering details" about the incident.

rodneygarrett.jpg
Rodney Garrett

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9 a.m. that traffic was being diverted off of I-840 but did not elaborate on the matter.

Garrett had been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list after Smyrna Police charged him with attempted criminal homicide in a shooting that injured his wife.

