Suspect recently added to TBI’s Most Wanted list hit, killed on I-840

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect who was recently placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list has died after police say he was struck and killed on Interstate 840.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold confirmed that Rodney Garrett was killed Thursday morning. Arnold did not provide any additional information.

TBI officials confirmed they are "gathering details" about the incident.

TBI Rodney Garrett

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9 a.m. that traffic was being diverted off of I-840 but did not elaborate on the matter.

TRAFFIC ALERT FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. 840 eastbound between Horton Highway exit and Arno Rd exit is moving again. But, it's moving very slowly. pic.twitter.com/JMGrBaBzfC — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 4, 2021

Garrett had been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list after Smyrna Police charged him with attempted criminal homicide in a shooting that injured his wife.