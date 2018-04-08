Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery At Sonic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a suspect who robbed a local Sonic at gunpoint.
The crime happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the Sonic in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike.
Reports stated the suspect went into the business and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money from the safe.
The employee was directed to the back of the store by the suspect after telling the suspect she did not have the code for the safe.
Other employees were in the back of the store, and authorities said the suspect robbed them of personal items. He also took money from the register before leaving out of the back door.
He was described as standing around 5’6’’ tall, wearing a blue bandana, grey hoodie, dark pants, black Jordan shoes, and a grey and black backpack. He also had a grey gun and was wearing gloves. Authorities said he was believed to be in his mid-20s.
The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to call police.