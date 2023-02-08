Suspect sought after Hendersonville shooting, police chase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Police Department was dispatched to West Main Street at Old Shackle Road for reports of a shooting that left one person injured.

No information about the victim's condition is available at this time.

Four suspects got into a white Chevrolet Equinox and fled the scene beginning an active pursuit and crossing over into Davidson County.

Officials say that the suspects got out of the car on Weakley Avenue near the Brick Church Pike area.

Metro Nashville Police were able to stop and arrest two of the suspects.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also came to the area to assist, and three of the four suspects are now in custody.

Officials are still working to find the fourth suspect.

No other information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.