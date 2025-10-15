Suspect sought after man killed in drive-by shooting on Haynes Park Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting last week on Haynes Park Drive that resulted in the death of a Nashville man.

According to police, 21-year-old Amari Christian was killed after shots were fired from a Honda Accord after an altercation between two groups of women who gathered to fight around 6 p.m. on October 5. He was struck in the chest by at least one of the rounds fired from the car and died yesterday at the hospital where he was receiving treatment, just over a week after the shooting.

Pepper spray was reportedly used during the incident, which stemmed from an "ongoing dispute" between the two groups, according to police.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com